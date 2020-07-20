All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 1806 Discovery BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
1806 Discovery BLVD
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

1806 Discovery BLVD

1806 Discovery Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1806 Discovery Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1806 Discovery BLVD Available 07/05/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home w/3 Car Garage in Cedar Park Towncenter - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home w/3 Car Garage in Cedar Park Towncenter ~ Spacious Open Living w/High Ceilings ~ Large Living Area Open to Kitchen w/Granite Countertops and Stainless Appliances ~ 2nd Living Area/Office/Study ~ Master Bedroom w/Double Vanity, Garden Tub, Separate Shower & Walk-In Closet ~ Washer & Dryer Included ~ Beautifully Landscaped Lawn w/Full Sprinkler System ~ Covered Back Patio ~ Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Great Schools

(RLNE4938267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Discovery BLVD have any available units?
1806 Discovery BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 Discovery BLVD have?
Some of 1806 Discovery BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 Discovery BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Discovery BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Discovery BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 Discovery BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 1806 Discovery BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 1806 Discovery BLVD offers parking.
Does 1806 Discovery BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1806 Discovery BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Discovery BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 1806 Discovery BLVD has a pool.
Does 1806 Discovery BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1806 Discovery BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Discovery BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 Discovery BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road
Cedar Park, TX 78726
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Altis Lakeline
12700 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Townhomes
400 East Cypress Creek Road
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCedar Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Cedar Park Apartments with PoolsCedar Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Cedar Park Pet Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Anderson Mill West

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District