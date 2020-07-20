Amenities
1806 Discovery BLVD Available 07/05/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home w/3 Car Garage in Cedar Park Towncenter - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home w/3 Car Garage in Cedar Park Towncenter ~ Spacious Open Living w/High Ceilings ~ Large Living Area Open to Kitchen w/Granite Countertops and Stainless Appliances ~ 2nd Living Area/Office/Study ~ Master Bedroom w/Double Vanity, Garden Tub, Separate Shower & Walk-In Closet ~ Washer & Dryer Included ~ Beautifully Landscaped Lawn w/Full Sprinkler System ~ Covered Back Patio ~ Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Great Schools
