Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

1711 Lion Heart Drive

1711 Lion Heart Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1711 Lion Heart Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Warm and inviting gem in the highly desirable Cypress Bend neighborhood! Custom tile throughout 1st floor and professionally done garage conversion! Huge backyard xeriscaped for low maintenance and reduced water bills! Close proximity to Anderson Mill & 620 and seconds away from Milburn Park with plenty of community amenities. Walking distance to schools, etc! Recently replaced AC for lowered electricity costs in the Texas heat! Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app guidelines). Fast & easy app!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 Lion Heart Drive have any available units?
1711 Lion Heart Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 Lion Heart Drive have?
Some of 1711 Lion Heart Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 Lion Heart Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Lion Heart Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Lion Heart Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1711 Lion Heart Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 1711 Lion Heart Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1711 Lion Heart Drive does offer parking.
Does 1711 Lion Heart Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 Lion Heart Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Lion Heart Drive have a pool?
No, 1711 Lion Heart Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1711 Lion Heart Drive have accessible units?
No, 1711 Lion Heart Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 Lion Heart Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 Lion Heart Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
