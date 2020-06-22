All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 12700 RIDGELINE BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
12700 RIDGELINE BLVD
Last updated December 19 2019 at 4:43 AM

12700 RIDGELINE BLVD

12700 Ridgeline Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12700 Ridgeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
dog park
playground
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wait until you lay eyes on this gorgeous community and see all the incredible amenities it has to offer! Swim in the saltwater pool on a hot day, tend to the community garden, take the kiddos over to the playground or your pooch to the pet park. Head home and unwind in style. These apartments feature hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, a spacious patio/balcony, full-size washer and dryer, garden-style bathtubs, walk-in closets and more! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12700 RIDGELINE BLVD have any available units?
12700 RIDGELINE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 12700 RIDGELINE BLVD have?
Some of 12700 RIDGELINE BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12700 RIDGELINE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
12700 RIDGELINE BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12700 RIDGELINE BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 12700 RIDGELINE BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 12700 RIDGELINE BLVD offer parking?
No, 12700 RIDGELINE BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 12700 RIDGELINE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12700 RIDGELINE BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12700 RIDGELINE BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 12700 RIDGELINE BLVD has a pool.
Does 12700 RIDGELINE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 12700 RIDGELINE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 12700 RIDGELINE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 12700 RIDGELINE BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road
Cedar Park, TX 78726
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Townhomes
400 East Cypress Creek Road
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Park Pet Friendly Places
Cedar Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District