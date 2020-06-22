12700 RIDGELINE BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities community garden dog park playground pool dogs allowed pet friendly

Wait until you lay eyes on this gorgeous community and see all the incredible amenities it has to offer! Swim in the saltwater pool on a hot day, tend to the community garden, take the kiddos over to the playground or your pooch to the pet park. Head home and unwind in style. These apartments feature hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, a spacious patio/balcony, full-size washer and dryer, garden-style bathtubs, walk-in closets and more! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.