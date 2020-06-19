12601 Avery Ranch Blvd

Amenities

Ancient manuscripts have long foretold of a building so cool, chic, sexy, and whatever old words they used to use. They spoke about how luxurious the amenities would be, how the world's coolest theatre would be just right down the street, that you can just go outside and frolic by the lake, or even have a picnic. Naysayers believed there would be no way that you could have all this, AND be in walking distance to top quality bars and restaurants, AND have the best farmers market ever just steps outside the door. Well, the non-believers have been proven wrong (as they always are). Welcome to your new home!



Apartment Amenities



Unique Italianate architectural design



Signature carved stone columns



Exterior materials include limestone masonry and stucco, barrel-tiled roofs and cedar siding



Large, private patios and balconies



Eleven open floor plan designs with 9 and 10 foot ceilings and crown molding



Valances, bookshelves and vaulted ceilings (some with exposed, heavy-timber trusses)



Gas fireplaces with carved-stone surrounds, tiled hearths and 100-year old longleaf pine mantles



Spacious linen, coat and storage closets (additional leasable storage closets available)



Upgraded carpet with Saltillo tiled entries, and ceramic tiled kitchens and bathrooms



Stained concrete flooring



Transom and clerestory insulated windows



Upgraded plumbing fixtures, brushed nickel hardware and lighting fixtures with dimmers



Spacious, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops



Stainless steel appliances and natural gas ranges



Designer hardwood cabinets with under-cabinet lighting



Stainless steel, side-by-side refrigerators with water and ice dispensers



Kitchen islands with granite countertops



Built-in pantries and wine racks



Walk-in utility rooms with full-size washer and dryer connections



Select units come equipped with stacked washer and dryer



Master bedrooms accommodate king size bed



Oversized walk-in closets with built-in shelving



Direct access to the balcony from living rooms and bedrooms



Luxurious bathrooms include cultured marble vanities and dual sinks



Glass-enclosed, walk-in showers with tiled bench seating



Garden & steeping tubs



Glass-block windows



Bidets



Community Amenities



Conveniently located at Hwy 183 and Avery Ranch Boulevard near numerous shops and restaurants



Overlooking the constant level, 36-acre Muir Lake



Less than two miles from Lakeline Market, HEB, Lakeline Mall and Capitol Metro Station



Spectacular lake views surrounded by a heavily wooded site



Elegant clubhouse with a fireplace, full kitchen, bar area, lounging area and veranda



24-hour fitness center with a full line of cardio and strength equipment



Indoor spa with waterfall, steam room, sauna, changing area and lockers



Covered lounge areas with fireplaces extending into the pool area



Swimming pool with spacious sundeck overlooking Muir Lake



Billiard Room with pool tables, shuffle board, bar area and flat screen TV



Event space with conference table, full kitchen, large screen TV and outdoor patio



Business Center with free wireless internet, computers and cafe tables



Complimentary wireless internet at the pool and clubhouse



Hike & bike trail extending over a half mile along the banks of Muir Lake



Controlled-access, gated community



Professional on-site management



24-hour emergency maintenance response



Private, detached garages and carports available*



Complimentary curbside valet trash pick-up and on-site recycling stations



Boat dock with canoe, kayaks, and paddle board



Pet friendly community with on-site dog park



High-efficiency, 13-seer rated HVAC systems



Energy-efficient, natural gas hot water heaters with Aqua-Therm hydronic heating



Natural gas cooking



Double-pane, insulated windows with Low-E glass



Energy efficient insulation rated R-13 in the exterior walls and party walls



Energy efficient insulation rated R-30 in the attic space



Double-wall construction between units as well 3-inches of sound reducing hardrock concrete between floors to ensure optimal sound proofing



