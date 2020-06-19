All apartments in Cedar Park
12601 Avery Ranch Blvd

12601 Avery Ranch Road · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
12601 Avery Ranch Road, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
trash valet
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Ancient manuscripts have long foretold of a building so cool, chic, sexy, and whatever old words they used to use. They spoke about how luxurious the amenities would be, how the world's coolest theatre would be just right down the street, that you can just go outside and frolic by the lake, or even have a picnic. Naysayers believed there would be no way that you could have all this, AND be in walking distance to top quality bars and restaurants, AND have the best farmers market ever just steps outside the door. Well, the non-believers have been proven wrong (as they always are). Welcome to your new home!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Unique Italianate architectural design

Signature carved stone columns

Exterior materials include limestone masonry and stucco, barrel-tiled roofs and cedar siding

Large, private patios and balconies

Eleven open floor plan designs with 9 and 10 foot ceilings and crown molding

Valances, bookshelves and vaulted ceilings (some with exposed, heavy-timber trusses)

Gas fireplaces with carved-stone surrounds, tiled hearths and 100-year old longleaf pine mantles

Spacious linen, coat and storage closets (additional leasable storage closets available)

Upgraded carpet with Saltillo tiled entries, and ceramic tiled kitchens and bathrooms

Stained concrete flooring

Transom and clerestory insulated windows

Upgraded plumbing fixtures, brushed nickel hardware and lighting fixtures with dimmers

Spacious, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops

Stainless steel appliances and natural gas ranges

Designer hardwood cabinets with under-cabinet lighting

Stainless steel, side-by-side refrigerators with water and ice dispensers

Kitchen islands with granite countertops

Built-in pantries and wine racks

Walk-in utility rooms with full-size washer and dryer connections

Select units come equipped with stacked washer and dryer

Master bedrooms accommodate king size bed

Oversized walk-in closets with built-in shelving

Direct access to the balcony from living rooms and bedrooms

Luxurious bathrooms include cultured marble vanities and dual sinks

Glass-enclosed, walk-in showers with tiled bench seating

Garden & steeping tubs

Glass-block windows

Bidets

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Conveniently located at Hwy 183 and Avery Ranch Boulevard near numerous shops and restaurants

Overlooking the constant level, 36-acre Muir Lake

Less than two miles from Lakeline Market, HEB, Lakeline Mall and Capitol Metro Station

Spectacular lake views surrounded by a heavily wooded site

Elegant clubhouse with a fireplace, full kitchen, bar area, lounging area and veranda

24-hour fitness center with a full line of cardio and strength equipment

Indoor spa with waterfall, steam room, sauna, changing area and lockers

Covered lounge areas with fireplaces extending into the pool area

Swimming pool with spacious sundeck overlooking Muir Lake

Billiard Room with pool tables, shuffle board, bar area and flat screen TV

Event space with conference table, full kitchen, large screen TV and outdoor patio

Business Center with free wireless internet, computers and cafe tables

Complimentary wireless internet at the pool and clubhouse

Hike & bike trail extending over a half mile along the banks of Muir Lake

Controlled-access, gated community

Professional on-site management

24-hour emergency maintenance response

Private, detached garages and carports available*

Complimentary curbside valet trash pick-up and on-site recycling stations

Boat dock with canoe, kayaks, and paddle board

Pet friendly community with on-site dog park

High-efficiency, 13-seer rated HVAC systems

Energy-efficient, natural gas hot water heaters with Aqua-Therm hydronic heating

Natural gas cooking

Double-pane, insulated windows with Low-E glass

Energy efficient insulation rated R-13 in the exterior walls and party walls

Energy efficient insulation rated R-30 in the attic space

Double-wall construction between units as well 3-inches of sound reducing hardrock concrete between floors to ensure optimal sound proofing

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12601 Avery Ranch Blvd have any available units?
12601 Avery Ranch Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 12601 Avery Ranch Blvd have?
Some of 12601 Avery Ranch Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12601 Avery Ranch Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12601 Avery Ranch Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12601 Avery Ranch Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12601 Avery Ranch Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 12601 Avery Ranch Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 12601 Avery Ranch Blvd does offer parking.
Does 12601 Avery Ranch Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12601 Avery Ranch Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12601 Avery Ranch Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 12601 Avery Ranch Blvd has a pool.
Does 12601 Avery Ranch Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 12601 Avery Ranch Blvd has accessible units.
Does 12601 Avery Ranch Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12601 Avery Ranch Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
