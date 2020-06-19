12601 Avery Ranch Blvd

Amenities
Ancient manuscripts have long foretold of a building so cool, chic, sexy, and whatever old words they used to use. They spoke about how luxurious the amenities would be, how the world's coolest theatre would be just right down the street, that you can just go outside and frolic by the lake, or even have a picnic. Naysayers believed there would be no way that you could have all this, AND be in walking distance to top quality bars and restaurants, AND have the best farmers market ever just steps outside the door. Well, the non-believers have been proven wrong (as they always are). Welcome to your new home!
Apartment Amenities
Unique Italianate architectural design
Signature carved stone columns
Exterior materials include limestone masonry and stucco, barrel-tiled roofs and cedar siding
Large, private patios and balconies
Eleven open floor plan designs with 9 and 10 foot ceilings and crown molding
Valances, bookshelves and vaulted ceilings (some with exposed, heavy-timber trusses)
Gas fireplaces with carved-stone surrounds, tiled hearths and 100-year old longleaf pine mantles
Spacious linen, coat and storage closets (additional leasable storage closets available)
Upgraded carpet with Saltillo tiled entries, and ceramic tiled kitchens and bathrooms
Stained concrete flooring
Transom and clerestory insulated windows
Upgraded plumbing fixtures, brushed nickel hardware and lighting fixtures with dimmers
Spacious, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops
Stainless steel appliances and natural gas ranges
Designer hardwood cabinets with under-cabinet lighting
Stainless steel, side-by-side refrigerators with water and ice dispensers
Kitchen islands with granite countertops
Built-in pantries and wine racks
Walk-in utility rooms with full-size washer and dryer connections
Select units come equipped with stacked washer and dryer
Master bedrooms accommodate king size bed
Oversized walk-in closets with built-in shelving
Direct access to the balcony from living rooms and bedrooms
Luxurious bathrooms include cultured marble vanities and dual sinks
Glass-enclosed, walk-in showers with tiled bench seating
Garden & steeping tubs
Glass-block windows
Bidets
Community Amenities
Conveniently located at Hwy 183 and Avery Ranch Boulevard near numerous shops and restaurants
Overlooking the constant level, 36-acre Muir Lake
Less than two miles from Lakeline Market, HEB, Lakeline Mall and Capitol Metro Station
Spectacular lake views surrounded by a heavily wooded site
Elegant clubhouse with a fireplace, full kitchen, bar area, lounging area and veranda
24-hour fitness center with a full line of cardio and strength equipment
Indoor spa with waterfall, steam room, sauna, changing area and lockers
Covered lounge areas with fireplaces extending into the pool area
Swimming pool with spacious sundeck overlooking Muir Lake
Billiard Room with pool tables, shuffle board, bar area and flat screen TV
Event space with conference table, full kitchen, large screen TV and outdoor patio
Business Center with free wireless internet, computers and cafe tables
Complimentary wireless internet at the pool and clubhouse
Hike & bike trail extending over a half mile along the banks of Muir Lake
Controlled-access, gated community
Professional on-site management
24-hour emergency maintenance response
Private, detached garages and carports available*
Complimentary curbside valet trash pick-up and on-site recycling stations
Boat dock with canoe, kayaks, and paddle board
Pet friendly community with on-site dog park
High-efficiency, 13-seer rated HVAC systems
Energy-efficient, natural gas hot water heaters with Aqua-Therm hydronic heating
Natural gas cooking
Double-pane, insulated windows with Low-E glass
Energy efficient insulation rated R-13 in the exterior walls and party walls
Energy efficient insulation rated R-30 in the attic space
Double-wall construction between units as well 3-inches of sound reducing hardrock concrete between floors to ensure optimal sound proofing