Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:40 PM

1208 Willowbrook Drive

1208 Willowbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Willowbrook Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The incredibly maintained Forest Oaks one story home is available for move in June 20th! Three bedrooms, two full baths, and a bonus office. This open floor plan lets in plenty of natural light with high ceilings, large rooms, hardwood floors, tile in the wet areas, stainless appliances, a large kitchen island, and plenty of cabinet storage. The large master suite opens to a master bath with his/her sinks, garden tub, walk in shower, and roomy walk in closet. Pet friendly. Part of award winning LISD. Minutes from elementary, middle, and high school, hospitals, shopping, employers, Brushy Creek Park, 183, 45, MoPac, etc... Must see video! https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KKRzURUOkiw2XwqgdA4gEO-cJGbp3jdn/view?usp=sharing
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Willowbrook Drive have any available units?
1208 Willowbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 Willowbrook Drive have?
Some of 1208 Willowbrook Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Willowbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Willowbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Willowbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 Willowbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1208 Willowbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 1208 Willowbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Willowbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Willowbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Willowbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1208 Willowbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Willowbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1208 Willowbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Willowbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Willowbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

