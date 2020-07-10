1208 Willowbrook Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The incredibly maintained Forest Oaks one story home is available for move in June 20th! Three bedrooms, two full baths, and a bonus office. This open floor plan lets in plenty of natural light with high ceilings, large rooms, hardwood floors, tile in the wet areas, stainless appliances, a large kitchen island, and plenty of cabinet storage. The large master suite opens to a master bath with his/her sinks, garden tub, walk in shower, and roomy walk in closet. Pet friendly. Part of award winning LISD. Minutes from elementary, middle, and high school, hospitals, shopping, employers, Brushy Creek Park, 183, 45, MoPac, etc... Must see video! https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KKRzURUOkiw2XwqgdA4gEO-cJGbp3jdn/view?usp=sharing

Contact us to schedule a showing.