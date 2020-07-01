All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

1132 Brashear Ln.

1132 Brashear Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1132 Brashear Lane, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1132 Brashear Ln. Available 12/13/19 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Carriage Hills - Nice 3 bedroom, 2bath, single story home in Carriage Hills. Updated kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Updated baths. Open floor plan. Ceramic tile in living area, kitchen, breakfast, baths, and halls. Recent exterior paint. Best value in Cedar Park!

PLEASE NOTE - The rent is $1390 until 1/31/20 starting 2/1/20 the rent will be $1420. The current tenant is vacating early and we are having you finish out his lease.

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let us know if you have any questions about qualifications. Our experience and knowledge is free and we may be able to help you get what you want!! We can also locate other properties as well.

Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657

(RLNE5290685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 Brashear Ln. have any available units?
1132 Brashear Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1132 Brashear Ln. have?
Some of 1132 Brashear Ln.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 Brashear Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Brashear Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Brashear Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1132 Brashear Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 1132 Brashear Ln. offer parking?
No, 1132 Brashear Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 1132 Brashear Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 Brashear Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Brashear Ln. have a pool?
No, 1132 Brashear Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 1132 Brashear Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1132 Brashear Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Brashear Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1132 Brashear Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

