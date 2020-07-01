Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

1132 Brashear Ln. Available 12/13/19 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Carriage Hills - Nice 3 bedroom, 2bath, single story home in Carriage Hills. Updated kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Updated baths. Open floor plan. Ceramic tile in living area, kitchen, breakfast, baths, and halls. Recent exterior paint. Best value in Cedar Park!



PLEASE NOTE - The rent is $1390 until 1/31/20 starting 2/1/20 the rent will be $1420. The current tenant is vacating early and we are having you finish out his lease.



Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993



Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657



(RLNE5290685)