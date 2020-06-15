113 ARROWHEAD TR

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

113 Arrowhead - 2990 sq. ft. - $2495.00 - 4+-2.5 - Ranch @ Brushy Creek. M Bedroom downstairs, home has formal d-room, kitchen w/lots of counter/cabinet space, island & pantry, F-place in L-room, secondary bedrooms upstairs & covered patio. *BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED* A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



(RLNE2190814)