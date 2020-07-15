Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

1010 Brashear Lane, Cedar Park, TX 78613 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tiffany Barnes, Hometown Realtors Of Texas Llc, (210) 294-5793. Available from: 06/30/2020. No pets allowed. Nice upgraded 3-2 single story home in Carriage Hills. Extensive ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring. Kitchen has granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Bar top opens to living area. Master bath w/granite countertops & double vanity sinks. Nine foot ceilings in living areas & master bedroom. Third bedroom can be used as study. Covered patio. Call us Today 210-294-5793 Hometown Realtors of Texas TREC License #9002058 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified. Copyright© 2020, AUSTIN Actris. All Rights Reserved. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3610841 ]