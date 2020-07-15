All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

1010 Brashear Lane

1010 Brashear Lane · (210) 294-5793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1010 Brashear Lane, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1010 Brashear Lane, Cedar Park, TX 78613 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tiffany Barnes, Hometown Realtors Of Texas Llc, (210) 294-5793. Available from: 06/30/2020. No pets allowed. Nice upgraded 3-2 single story home in Carriage Hills. Extensive ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring. Kitchen has granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Bar top opens to living area. Master bath w/granite countertops & double vanity sinks. Nine foot ceilings in living areas & master bedroom. Third bedroom can be used as study. Covered patio. Call us Today 210-294-5793 Hometown Realtors of Texas TREC License #9002058 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified. Copyright© 2020, AUSTIN Actris. All Rights Reserved. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3610841 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Brashear Lane have any available units?
1010 Brashear Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Brashear Lane have?
Some of 1010 Brashear Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Brashear Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Brashear Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Brashear Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Brashear Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 1010 Brashear Lane offer parking?
No, 1010 Brashear Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1010 Brashear Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Brashear Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Brashear Lane have a pool?
No, 1010 Brashear Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Brashear Lane have accessible units?
No, 1010 Brashear Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Brashear Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Brashear Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
