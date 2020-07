Amenities

This Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home has a large raised formal dinning room, family room with Fireplace and connection for surround sound, beautiful kitchen that has black appliances. Master Bedroom with Large walkin closets.Media Room can be used as a 2nd Family , Game Room or Office. Huge Fenced Back Yard that wraps around the home with a covered patio.