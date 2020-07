Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This Cedar Hill home is ready for you! The living room has a stunning brick fireplace and white mantle along with back yard and kitchen access! The kitchen boasts quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and dark contrasting cabinetry. The master bedroom is spacious and provides an en suite bathroom with separate full sized shower. Enjoy amenities including a two car garage with remote access and fenced back yard!