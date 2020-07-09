All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:07 AM

932 Sleepy Hollow Drive

932 Sleepy Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

932 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully nestled into the hill side of Sleepy Hollow is this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Some attractive features include: breakfast nook overlooking the backyard and a functional utility room off the kitchen with sink and cabinets. The secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets and an updated jack and jill bath with granite counters. Master suite features vaulted ceiling, patio access, large walk in closet and a master bathroom with lots of extras like 2 closets, linen closet, jetted tub and separate shower and vanities with granite counters. Great location with quick access to shopping, main roads and Joe Pool Lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 Sleepy Hollow Drive have any available units?
932 Sleepy Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 Sleepy Hollow Drive have?
Some of 932 Sleepy Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 Sleepy Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
932 Sleepy Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 Sleepy Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 932 Sleepy Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 932 Sleepy Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 932 Sleepy Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 932 Sleepy Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 Sleepy Hollow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 932 Sleepy Hollow Drive has a pool.
Does 932 Sleepy Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 932 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 932 Sleepy Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 932 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

