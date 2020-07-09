932 Sleepy Hollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully nestled into the hill side of Sleepy Hollow is this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Some attractive features include: breakfast nook overlooking the backyard and a functional utility room off the kitchen with sink and cabinets. The secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets and an updated jack and jill bath with granite counters. Master suite features vaulted ceiling, patio access, large walk in closet and a master bathroom with lots of extras like 2 closets, linen closet, jetted tub and separate shower and vanities with granite counters. Great location with quick access to shopping, main roads and Joe Pool Lake!