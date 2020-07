Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

You will love all the natural light this home offers with its open flowing floor plan. The space feels so much larger due to the vaulted ceilings, the plant ledges throughout are a really nice touch. The master bedroom has a fireplace and a huge walk in closet. The master bath has his and hers sinks and a nice soaking tub. The large deck off the dining room creates an indoor outdoor space perfect for those summer BBQs! Home is also for sale.