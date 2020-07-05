822 Simon Drive

Amenities
Beautifully renovated 3.0 bed 2.0 bath home in Cedar Hill, TX. This home is complete with a 2 car garage and a fenced-in backyard. Conveniently located with quick and easy access to J Elmer Weaver Freeway. Just a short drive from Virginia Weaver Park and within walking distance to Longhorn Park. Nearby shopping and businesses can be found a few miles northwest around Lakeridge Village. This home is pet friendly. Schedule a showing today!
*Optional Amenities with fees:
Washer & Dryer,
Smart Lock
- Ask for details!
Please verify schools.