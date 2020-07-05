822 Simon Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully renovated 3.0 bed 2.0 bath home in Cedar Hill, TX. This home is complete with a 2 car garage and a fenced-in backyard. Conveniently located with quick and easy access to J Elmer Weaver Freeway. Just a short drive from Virginia Weaver Park and within walking distance to Longhorn Park. Nearby shopping and businesses can be found a few miles northwest around Lakeridge Village. This home is pet friendly. Schedule a showing today!



*Optional Amenities with fees:

Washer & Dryer,

Smart Lock

- Ask for details!



Please verify schools.