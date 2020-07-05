All apartments in Cedar Hill
822 Simon Drive

Cedar Hill
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

822 Simon Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Stonewood Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 3.0 bed 2.0 bath home in Cedar Hill, TX. This home is complete with a 2 car garage and a fenced-in backyard. Conveniently located with quick and easy access to J Elmer Weaver Freeway. Just a short drive from Virginia Weaver Park and within walking distance to Longhorn Park. Nearby shopping and businesses can be found a few miles northwest around Lakeridge Village. This home is pet friendly. Schedule a showing today!

*Optional Amenities with fees:
Washer & Dryer,
Smart Lock
- Ask for details!

Please verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Simon Drive have any available units?
822 Simon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 Simon Drive have?
Some of 822 Simon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 Simon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
822 Simon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Simon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 822 Simon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 822 Simon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 822 Simon Drive offers parking.
Does 822 Simon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 822 Simon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Simon Drive have a pool?
No, 822 Simon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 822 Simon Drive have accessible units?
No, 822 Simon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Simon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 Simon Drive has units with dishwashers.

