Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home has so much to offer! Enjoy upgrades including stained wood cabinets, quartz counter tops, and stainless steel appliances! This stunning home provides three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. With a fenced back yard, rear two car garage, and washer-dryer connections, you will not want to miss out!