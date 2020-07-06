813 Nafus Street

Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom home located in the heart of Cedar Hill with 2 living rooms and 2 dining rooms. Living rooms share a see through fireplace! Wood laminate flooring throughout this lovely home! Large kitchen with island, dishwasher, and stove! Large primary suite separated from other bedrooms Covered patio overlooking large fenced in backyard, great for hosting family and friends! Vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans, bay windows and much much more! Come check out this beautiful house with an ideal location near restaurants, shopping and fun! Let's make this your next home!