517 Copeland Drive

hardwood floors garage ceiling fan fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE-IN READY, 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in mature Cedar Hill subdivision! Enjoy the prime location - close to Cedar Ridge Preserve, Cedar Mountain Preserve, and Northwood University. This entertainment-friendly home offers an open concept kitchen with easy access to the living area, wood floors, a formal living room, cozy den with a brick, wood-burning fireplace, and a private study! Stylish wainscoting punctuates the grand staircase creating the perfect backdrop for interior family photos! Spacious second level features additional bedrooms, all well-sized. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, a ceiling fan, and en-suite bathroom with dual sinks, a separate shower, garden tub, and more! LEASE TODAY!