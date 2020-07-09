All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:17 PM

517 Copeland Drive

517 Copeland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

517 Copeland Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE-IN READY, 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in mature Cedar Hill subdivision! Enjoy the prime location - close to Cedar Ridge Preserve, Cedar Mountain Preserve, and Northwood University. This entertainment-friendly home offers an open concept kitchen with easy access to the living area, wood floors, a formal living room, cozy den with a brick, wood-burning fireplace, and a private study! Stylish wainscoting punctuates the grand staircase creating the perfect backdrop for interior family photos! Spacious second level features additional bedrooms, all well-sized. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, a ceiling fan, and en-suite bathroom with dual sinks, a separate shower, garden tub, and more! LEASE TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Copeland Drive have any available units?
517 Copeland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 Copeland Drive have?
Some of 517 Copeland Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Copeland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
517 Copeland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Copeland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 517 Copeland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 517 Copeland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 517 Copeland Drive offers parking.
Does 517 Copeland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Copeland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Copeland Drive have a pool?
No, 517 Copeland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 517 Copeland Drive have accessible units?
No, 517 Copeland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Copeland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Copeland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

