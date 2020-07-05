423 Everest Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities game room parking garage

Come check out this charming three bedroom, two bath home conveniently located right off of HYW 67 and Belt Line, close to HWY 35E and 20 access. This home is also equipped with a two-car garage, kitchen appliances excluding the refrigerator, with full size washer and dryer connections and utility room! Plenty of space and storage in this house because added second living room that could easily be a game room or office, and storage shed on the left side of the home. Agent or prospective tenant to verify exact school and square footage. To apply, please reach out to listing agent or office directly!