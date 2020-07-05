All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated February 5 2020 at 9:56 AM

423 Everest Court

423 Everest Court · No Longer Available
Location

423 Everest Court, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Come check out this charming three bedroom, two bath home conveniently located right off of HYW 67 and Belt Line, close to HWY 35E and 20 access. This home is also equipped with a two-car garage, kitchen appliances excluding the refrigerator, with full size washer and dryer connections and utility room! Plenty of space and storage in this house because added second living room that could easily be a game room or office, and storage shed on the left side of the home. Agent or prospective tenant to verify exact school and square footage. To apply, please reach out to listing agent or office directly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Everest Court have any available units?
423 Everest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 Everest Court have?
Some of 423 Everest Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Everest Court currently offering any rent specials?
423 Everest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Everest Court pet-friendly?
No, 423 Everest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 423 Everest Court offer parking?
Yes, 423 Everest Court offers parking.
Does 423 Everest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 Everest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Everest Court have a pool?
No, 423 Everest Court does not have a pool.
Does 423 Everest Court have accessible units?
No, 423 Everest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Everest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 Everest Court has units with dishwashers.

