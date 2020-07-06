420 Bradshaw St

Amenities

Coming Soon! Beautiful 3-Bed 2.5-Bath Home with Special Touches - Pride of ownership is obvious in this beautifully kept 3-bedroom 2.5 bath, 2-car garage house in Cedar Hill. There are wooden ceiling accents in most rooms, and stunning Travertine tile flooring in the kitchen, dining room, and hallways. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and comes equipped with a stove/oven, dishwasher, and over-the-range microwave.



The carpeted living room has a built-in brick fireplace, a vaulted wood ceiling, and a set of French doors that open to the back yard. There is a separate hobby/crafts room off the living room with built-in workbenches and a custom ceiling fan. An additional room off of the entryway is available to be used as an office or study. A garden tub adds an element of luxury to the master bedroom suite.



In addition to the attractive landscaping in the front, the fenced back yard includes a large shed/barn suitable for use as external storage, a workshop, or even a playhouse.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5039418)