Cedar Hill, TX
420 Bradshaw St
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:19 AM

420 Bradshaw St

420 Bradshaw Street · No Longer Available
Location

420 Bradshaw Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Coming Soon! Beautiful 3-Bed 2.5-Bath Home with Special Touches - Pride of ownership is obvious in this beautifully kept 3-bedroom 2.5 bath, 2-car garage house in Cedar Hill. There are wooden ceiling accents in most rooms, and stunning Travertine tile flooring in the kitchen, dining room, and hallways. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and comes equipped with a stove/oven, dishwasher, and over-the-range microwave.

The carpeted living room has a built-in brick fireplace, a vaulted wood ceiling, and a set of French doors that open to the back yard. There is a separate hobby/crafts room off the living room with built-in workbenches and a custom ceiling fan. An additional room off of the entryway is available to be used as an office or study. A garden tub adds an element of luxury to the master bedroom suite.

In addition to the attractive landscaping in the front, the fenced back yard includes a large shed/barn suitable for use as external storage, a workshop, or even a playhouse.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5039418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Bradshaw St have any available units?
420 Bradshaw St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Bradshaw St have?
Some of 420 Bradshaw St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Bradshaw St currently offering any rent specials?
420 Bradshaw St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Bradshaw St pet-friendly?
No, 420 Bradshaw St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 420 Bradshaw St offer parking?
Yes, 420 Bradshaw St offers parking.
Does 420 Bradshaw St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Bradshaw St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Bradshaw St have a pool?
No, 420 Bradshaw St does not have a pool.
Does 420 Bradshaw St have accessible units?
No, 420 Bradshaw St does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Bradshaw St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Bradshaw St has units with dishwashers.

