Amenities

Updated 3/2 duplex ready for immediate move-in! Nice open concept, fresh paint, spacious rooms, and fenced yard- just to name a few perks!It's too good to pass up, schedule your tour today!



***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. Total household income must be 3x rent.***