410 Wolfe Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

The kitchen is spacious with ceramic tile floors matching stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter tops. The living room has laminate wood floors a brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom is very spacious with vaulted ceilings. Master bath has a double sink vanity with lots of counter top space. It also features a garden tub and lots of natural light. The back yard has a great patio.

Contact us to schedule a showing.