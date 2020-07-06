410 Wolfe Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 High Pointe
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The kitchen is spacious with ceramic tile floors matching stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter tops. The living room has laminate wood floors a brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom is very spacious with vaulted ceilings. Master bath has a double sink vanity with lots of counter top space. It also features a garden tub and lots of natural light. The back yard has a great patio. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 410 Wolfe Street have any available units?
410 Wolfe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Wolfe Street have?
Some of 410 Wolfe Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Wolfe Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 Wolfe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Wolfe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Wolfe Street is pet friendly.
Does 410 Wolfe Street offer parking?
No, 410 Wolfe Street does not offer parking.
Does 410 Wolfe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Wolfe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Wolfe Street have a pool?
No, 410 Wolfe Street does not have a pool.
Does 410 Wolfe Street have accessible units?
No, 410 Wolfe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Wolfe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Wolfe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)