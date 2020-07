Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Older home in the Old Town residential section of town. Is within walking distance from the town square and close to shopping. Easy access to Hwy 67 to get to Dallas and Fort Worth. Home has 2 car carport in the back yard of home. Home has gas tank-less water heater, Kitchen has been upgraded with all appliances and granite counter tops. Split bedrooms. Stackable Washer dryer in the hall laundry room May upgrades