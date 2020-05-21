304 Trees Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This house is being updated and repairs are being made, scheduled to be complete before end of March. Please overlood the work in process. Home is being readied for a new family to raise. Great neighborhood, close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and major highways. Bedrooms are upstairs with one living area. Kitchen, breakfast room, formal dining room, and a large living room with a fireplace, all downstairs. Nice backyard with storage building. Lease application is $50 per adult (18+), no pets, not setup for housing.