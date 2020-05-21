All apartments in Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill, TX
304 Trees Drive
304 Trees Drive

304 Trees Drive · No Longer Available
Location

304 Trees Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This house is being updated and repairs are being made, scheduled to be complete before end of March. Please overlood the work in process. Home is being readied for a new family to raise. Great neighborhood, close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and major highways. Bedrooms are upstairs with one living area. Kitchen, breakfast room, formal dining room, and a large living room with a fireplace, all downstairs. Nice backyard with storage building. Lease application is $50 per adult (18+), no pets, not setup for housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Trees Drive have any available units?
304 Trees Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 Trees Drive have?
Some of 304 Trees Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Trees Drive currently offering any rent specials?
304 Trees Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Trees Drive pet-friendly?
No, 304 Trees Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 304 Trees Drive offer parking?
Yes, 304 Trees Drive offers parking.
Does 304 Trees Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Trees Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Trees Drive have a pool?
No, 304 Trees Drive does not have a pool.
Does 304 Trees Drive have accessible units?
No, 304 Trees Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Trees Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Trees Drive has units with dishwashers.

