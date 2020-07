Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Prestigious Lake Ridge Subdivision. Near Joe Pool Lake. Five Bedrooms, with an awesome view of rolling hills from your balcony. Plenty of room for the children or dog to roam in a great sized backyard. Serenity is what you will find in this secluded home. 5th bedroom could be used as a media room. There's plenty of inside and outside space in this magnificent home. Bring your pickiest tenants.