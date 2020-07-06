All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2802 Fountain View Boulevard

2802 Fountain View Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2802 Fountain View Boulevard, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Lake Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIVE THE GOOD LIFE IN A GATED COMMUNITY! MAGNIFICENT EXECUTIVE HOME! Don't miss this stunning custom built home available for immed move in. Amazing curb appeal. Grand entry. Library-study would make a great 4th bedroom. HUGE Living area with vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, stunning fireplace and built in cabinets. Wrought iron spindle stair case. Travertine flrs with marble accents. Extensive crown molding. Elegant formal dining room. TWO Master stes. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, Island, built in microwave, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Charming breakfast nook overlooks lush green backyard, with 2 patios. Incredible master suite. UPGRADES GALORE. Near Joe Poole Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 Fountain View Boulevard have any available units?
2802 Fountain View Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 2802 Fountain View Boulevard have?
Some of 2802 Fountain View Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 Fountain View Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Fountain View Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 Fountain View Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2802 Fountain View Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 2802 Fountain View Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2802 Fountain View Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2802 Fountain View Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 Fountain View Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 Fountain View Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2802 Fountain View Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2802 Fountain View Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2802 Fountain View Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 Fountain View Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2802 Fountain View Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

