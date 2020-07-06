2802 Fountain View Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

LIVE THE GOOD LIFE IN A GATED COMMUNITY! MAGNIFICENT EXECUTIVE HOME! Don't miss this stunning custom built home available for immed move in. Amazing curb appeal. Grand entry. Library-study would make a great 4th bedroom. HUGE Living area with vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, stunning fireplace and built in cabinets. Wrought iron spindle stair case. Travertine flrs with marble accents. Extensive crown molding. Elegant formal dining room. TWO Master stes. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, Island, built in microwave, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Charming breakfast nook overlooks lush green backyard, with 2 patios. Incredible master suite. UPGRADES GALORE. Near Joe Poole Lake.