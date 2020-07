Amenities

Located in Duncanville ISD a great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in an established neighborhood. This home has two living areas, large master suite, nice-sized back yard, rear entry garage and much more! Flooring will be replaced. Refrigerator is included. Wood burning fireplace in second living area. Close to entertainment, restaurants, and US 67, I-20, & 161. Schedule your viewing today.