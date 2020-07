Amenities

Beautiful Home in Bearcreek Crossing located in Cedar Hill. This home features formal dining area, two living areas with fireplace in family room, kitchen with tons of cabinets and storage along with island and breakfast bar open to dining and living areas. Master suite with separate shower, garden style tub and double vanities. This home is a must see with many upgrades! All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20 a month, due with rent.