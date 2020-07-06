1428 Driftwood

Amenities

Lease with option to own. Tenants have option purchase the house anytime during the lease with market price by apply for mortgage . Available for immediately move in. Gorgeous 1.5 stories custom home in gated community. Pictures did not do the justice. Must see to appreciated the beauty of this home !! study with scraped hardwood flooring . Gourmet kitchen island with commercial grade appliances. Huge living areas . All Bedrooms are on first floor with full bathrooms, Master Bath features separate jetted tub. Upstairs only have Game room, Media Room and Wet bar. Huge cover porch. Must sign 2 year lease. One year lease is $3700.