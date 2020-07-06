All apartments in Cedar Hill
1428 Driftwood
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:24 AM

1428 Driftwood

1428 Driftwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1428 Driftwood Lane, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Windmill Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Lease with option to own. Tenants have option purchase the house anytime during the lease with market price by apply for mortgage . Available for immediately move in. Gorgeous 1.5 stories custom home in gated community. Pictures did not do the justice. Must see to appreciated the beauty of this home !! study with scraped hardwood flooring . Gourmet kitchen island with commercial grade appliances. Huge living areas . All Bedrooms are on first floor with full bathrooms, Master Bath features separate jetted tub. Upstairs only have Game room, Media Room and Wet bar. Huge cover porch. Must sign 2 year lease. One year lease is $3700.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 Driftwood have any available units?
1428 Driftwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428 Driftwood have?
Some of 1428 Driftwood's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 Driftwood currently offering any rent specials?
1428 Driftwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 Driftwood pet-friendly?
No, 1428 Driftwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1428 Driftwood offer parking?
Yes, 1428 Driftwood offers parking.
Does 1428 Driftwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 Driftwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 Driftwood have a pool?
No, 1428 Driftwood does not have a pool.
Does 1428 Driftwood have accessible units?
No, 1428 Driftwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 Driftwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1428 Driftwood has units with dishwashers.

