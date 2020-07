Amenities

Come Enjoy This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.1 Bath 2 Car Garage. With An Office Space,Extra Bedroom Entering The Home, Hugo Game Room, With Covered Patio And Extra Cement To Entertain, Storage Space, Etc. Don't Miss This Opportunity. No Section 8 Vouchers. Only Small Dogs Are Permitted . Appliances Included, Washer and Dryer can stay or be removed.