Cedar Hill, TX
1324 Calvert Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 6:13 PM

1324 Calvert Drive

1324 Calvert Dr · No Longer Available
Cedar Hill
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1324 Calvert Dr, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Waterford Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing curb appeal when you arrive at this destination with well maintained and easy care landscaping. 2 condensing units to cool up and down economically. Entry foyer invites you into formal and living room. Stairs lead to upstairs additional living space. Sleek dark cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances adorn open step saver kitchen. Master en-suite offers dual vanities. Garden tub and separate glass shower. Open patio leads into fenced back yard. 2 car garage offers remote access parking. *HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!*

Public Driving Directions:
Hwy 67, south on Joe Wilson right on Calvert.

To apply on a Main Street Renewal home: Please see the last two marketing photos for the Renter’s Insurance Opt form and the Information About Brokerage Services. All applicants must complete and return both forms within 24 hours of applying. Please right click and choose the “Save Image As” option to save and print the documen
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Calvert Drive have any available units?
1324 Calvert Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 Calvert Drive have?
Some of 1324 Calvert Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Calvert Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Calvert Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Calvert Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 Calvert Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1324 Calvert Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Calvert Drive offers parking.
Does 1324 Calvert Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Calvert Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Calvert Drive have a pool?
No, 1324 Calvert Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Calvert Drive have accessible units?
No, 1324 Calvert Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Calvert Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 Calvert Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

