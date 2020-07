Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated to Perfection is what you will find on Neptune Dr. Perfectly priced 4 bd, 2 ba with upgrades throughout. Galley style kitchen with LOTS of cabinets, BIM and range, set this room off. Dreamy backyard w garage conv make this your 1st choice.