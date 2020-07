Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This house has had a complete face lift. The updated Kitchen features Granite counter tops, a New Microwave, Stove and Garbage disposal. The kitchen also includes a Dishwasher and Refrigerator. Updated Bathrooms and fresh paint inside and out. Other updates are all new windows and new electrical outlets. Flooring is stained and polished concrete. Separate Laundry room with a clothes dryer available for use. Large fenced back yard.