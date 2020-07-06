All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:30 PM

1029 Hampshire Lane

1029 Hampshire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1029 Hampshire Lane, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained home in the much desired Meadow Vista Estates neighborhood. This home is a one-of-a-kind in this neighborhood, with great curb appeal and nice backyard. Master bath has recently been remodeled with new shower and jetted tub. The home features 2 eating areas, large family room with fireplace and windows that open to the spacious fenced backyard. All appliances will remain at renter's request. Price includes bi-weekly yard maintenance. This ready to move in home is a must see! Please turn off inside lights and lock all doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 Hampshire Lane have any available units?
1029 Hampshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1029 Hampshire Lane have?
Some of 1029 Hampshire Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 Hampshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1029 Hampshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 Hampshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1029 Hampshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1029 Hampshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1029 Hampshire Lane offers parking.
Does 1029 Hampshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1029 Hampshire Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 Hampshire Lane have a pool?
No, 1029 Hampshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1029 Hampshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 1029 Hampshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 Hampshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1029 Hampshire Lane has units with dishwashers.

