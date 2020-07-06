1029 Hampshire Lane

Amenities
Well maintained home in the much desired Meadow Vista Estates neighborhood. This home is a one-of-a-kind in this neighborhood, with great curb appeal and nice backyard. Master bath has recently been remodeled with new shower and jetted tub. The home features 2 eating areas, large family room with fireplace and windows that open to the spacious fenced backyard. All appliances will remain at renter's request. Price includes bi-weekly yard maintenance. This ready to move in home is a must see! Please turn off inside lights and lock all doors.