1029 Hampshire Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained home in the much desired Meadow Vista Estates neighborhood. This home is a one-of-a-kind in this neighborhood, with great curb appeal and nice backyard. Master bath has recently been remodeled with new shower and jetted tub. The home features 2 eating areas, large family room with fireplace and windows that open to the spacious fenced backyard. All appliances will remain at renter's request. Price includes bi-weekly yard maintenance. This ready to move in home is a must see! Please turn off inside lights and lock all doors.