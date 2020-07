Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center gym pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly online portal

Welcome to Villas of Josey Ranch. Located in desirable Carrollton, Villas of Josey Ranch offers one- and two-bedroom newly upgraded apartment homes featuring a breakfast bar, custom cabinets, designer countertops, new appliances and vaulted ceilings. From our beautiful pool and fitness center to the city jogging trail, frisbee golf course and the area's many parks, you'll find many reasons to call Villas of Josey Ranch home.