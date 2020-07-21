All apartments in Carrollton
The Tallows
The Tallows

1602 Frankford Rd E · (334) 721-8325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1602 Frankford Rd E, Carrollton, TX 75007

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Tallows.

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
trash valet
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
carport
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
playground
Welcome to The Tallows, a charming community located in Carrollton offering one and two bedroom apartment homes with elevated community amenities. Our recently renovated interiors will make coming home the best part of your day! With seven different floor plan options ranging from 663 SF - 1,069 SF, in one- and two-bedroom apartment and town-home-style layouts, we're sure you'll find the perfect fit. From the contemporary subway tile back splash, white marble-style counter-tops and grey cabinetry with brushed nickel pulls in the kitchen and bath, to the fireplace, washer and dryer hook-ups, and private outdoor space; we know The Tallows will be the perfect next home for you! Our beautiful community features mature landscaping that enhances the atmosphere around our two community swimming pools, outdoor entertainment area with grills, conversational seating, and a fire-pit. Our residents also enjoy community conveniences such as our 24-hour fitness center, resident lounge with ...

Property Details

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: others, fish, dogs, cats
deposit: 500.00
rent: 50.00
limit: 2
fee: 500.00
restrictions: A pet deposit of $250 per pet and a non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet is required. A $25 monthly fee for one pet or $50 for two pets is also required. For more information, please call our leasing office.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Tallows have any available units?
The Tallows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does The Tallows have?
Some of The Tallows's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Tallows currently offering any rent specials?
The Tallows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Tallows pet-friendly?
Yes, The Tallows is pet friendly.
Does The Tallows offer parking?
Yes, The Tallows offers parking.
Does The Tallows have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Tallows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Tallows have a pool?
Yes, The Tallows has a pool.
Does The Tallows have accessible units?
No, The Tallows does not have accessible units.
Does The Tallows have units with dishwashers?
No, The Tallows does not have units with dishwashers.
