Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport recently renovated 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill trash valet dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly carport e-payments hot tub internet access online portal playground

Welcome to The Tallows, a charming community located in Carrollton offering one and two bedroom apartment homes with elevated community amenities. Our recently renovated interiors will make coming home the best part of your day! With seven different floor plan options ranging from 663 SF - 1,069 SF, in one- and two-bedroom apartment and town-home-style layouts, we're sure you'll find the perfect fit. From the contemporary subway tile back splash, white marble-style counter-tops and grey cabinetry with brushed nickel pulls in the kitchen and bath, to the fireplace, washer and dryer hook-ups, and private outdoor space; we know The Tallows will be the perfect next home for you! Our beautiful community features mature landscaping that enhances the atmosphere around our two community swimming pools, outdoor entertainment area with grills, conversational seating, and a fire-pit. Our residents also enjoy community conveniences such as our 24-hour fitness center, resident lounge with ...