278 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Carrollton, TX

Finding an apartment in Carrollton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
16 Units Available
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,162
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1295 sqft
Spacious and unique floor plans with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and espresso or white cabinetry. Community amenities include media lounge with billiards and shuffleboard tables.
7 Units Available
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
978 sqft
Fountain-fed pool and spa. Generous kitchen counter and cabinet space. Pet-friendly community with treats for pups. Just one mile to I-35E and President George Bush Turnpike.
7 Units Available
Fieldcrest
4747 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
895 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in modern style, convenient to I-35 and downtown Dallas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Amenities include pool, gym and sauna. In-unit laundry.
Indian Creek
19 Units Available
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,096
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1791 sqft
Choose from one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom apartments or townhomes. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy resort-style pools, golf simulator, fitness center, banquet facilities. Easy to access to shopping, dining, Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Castle Hills
31 Units Available
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1390 sqft
Prime location surrounded by greenery and park space. Community offers three swimming pools, a 24-hour gym and cyber cafe. Apartments have fireplaces with mantels, sunrooms, Nest thermostats and more.
Indian Creek
41 Units Available
Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,141
1786 sqft
Residences at the Collections takes luxury apartment living to a new high. The new pet-friendly community in Carollton's Indian Creek neighborhood features modern kitchens with stainless-steel appliances. Located minutes from downtown Dallas.
17 Units Available
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1047 sqft
Branch Creek Apartments offers large 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Carrollton, TX. This is an impressive community undergoing full renovations.
19 Units Available
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1517 sqft
Resort-style pools with multiple levels. Fitness center with cardio machines and numerous options for strength training, open 24 hours. Sophisticated design with multi-toned carpet, custom accent colors, brushed nickel fixtures, crown molding. One mile to 121/Sam Rayburn Tollway.
12 Units Available
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1218 sqft
Welcome to Galleria Townhomes where the convenience of Carrollton meets the comfort of townhome living! Located only minutes from President George Bush Turnpike and the North Dallas Tollway, Galleria is the ideal place to live, shop, work and play.
24 Units Available
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
990 sqft
Resort-style pool and deck with grills, shaded tables. Options for in-home washer and dryer, plus laundry facility. On-site maintenance and management, package receiving.
18 Units Available
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1208 sqft
Great on-site management and maintenance with community blog to stay abreast of local events. Playground and grill areas under shade of mature trees. Washer/dryer in all homes.
6 Units Available
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe apartments offer walk-in closets, private balconies, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-35E, Lewisville Lake, several golf courses and numerous shopping and dining venues.
13 Units Available
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
964 sqft
Bohemian apartments located in the heart of Carrollton. Custom cabinets, ceiling fans and microwaves. Internet cafe and business center on site. Close to I-35E, President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
29 Units Available
Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1095 sqft
Located along South Josey Lane and yards from East Belt Line Road. Stylish apartments with granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a pool, business center and clubhouse.
16 Units Available
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1093 sqft
The Dallas North Tollway can take residents of this community anywhere they want to go. Amenities include yoga studio, swimming pool, fire pit and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
3 Units Available
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
968 sqft
Resort-style pool with fountain seating. On-site management and laundry. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Reach President George Bush Turnpike in minutes flat.
63 Units Available
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,230
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,885
1908 sqft
Newly constructed apartment homes near Midway and Park, with easy access to the Dallas North Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike. Choice of color schemes, plus wood flooring, in-unit laundry and built-in desks.
12 Units Available
Greentree Apartments
1120 Mac Arthur Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
944 sqft
The Greentree Apartments provide tenants with quick access to schools, entertainment spots, and local businesses. Their recently renovated units come equipped with hardwood floors, modern fireplaces, and walk-in closets.
9 Units Available
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
955 sqft
A charming community near the George Bush Turnpike and tollway. On-site pool, business center, clubhouse, grill area and gym. Pets welcome. Fireplaces, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony provided.
55 Units Available
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,090
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1097 sqft
Come home to comfort, style, and grace at Olympus on Main.
50 Units Available
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,194
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1086 sqft
NOW OPEN Switchyard is where historic charm compliments hip, casual lifestyles. Inspired by the surrounding landmarks of old downtown Carrollton, Switchyard is rich with red brick, repurposed materials and a modern industrial edge.
8 Units Available
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
964 sqft
Find your home beneath the sprawling oak trees and lush landscaping of Oakhaven Apartments. Thoughtfully designed one and two bedroom homes with spacious decks and patios and a sparkling comunity pool offer the ideal retreat.
12 Units Available
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1255 sqft
New construction apartments are pet-friendly and incorporate amenities such as ice makers, in-unit laundry hookups, balconies and ceiling fans. Community amenities include playground, dog park, pool and tennis courts.
9 Units Available
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1021 sqft
Luxury meets style at these spacious apartments featuring crown molding, exterior storag, and brushed nickel hardware. Resort-like amenities include a sparkling pool and the nearby jogging trail and frisbee golf course.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Carrollton, TX

Finding an apartment in Carrollton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

