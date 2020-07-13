293 Apartments for rent in Carrollton, TX with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carrollton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
35 Units Available
Castle Hills
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1390 sqft
Prime location surrounded by greenery and park space. Community offers three swimming pools, a 24-hour gym and cyber cafe. Apartments have fireplaces with mantels, sunrooms, Nest thermostats and more.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,102
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1295 sqft
Spacious and unique floor plans with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and espresso or white cabinetry. Community amenities include media lounge with billiards and shuffleboard tables.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
Greentree Apartments
1120 Mac Arthur Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
944 sqft
The Greentree Apartments provide tenants with quick access to schools, entertainment spots, and local businesses. Their recently renovated units come equipped with hardwood floors, modern fireplaces, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
74 Units Available
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1908 sqft
Newly constructed apartment homes near Midway and Park, with easy access to the Dallas North Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike. Choice of color schemes, plus wood flooring, in-unit laundry and built-in desks.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
20 Units Available
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$901
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
990 sqft
Resort-style pool and deck with grills, shaded tables. Options for in-home washer and dryer, plus laundry facility. On-site maintenance and management, package receiving.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
19 Units Available
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1208 sqft
Great on-site management and maintenance with community blog to stay abreast of local events. Playground and grill areas under shade of mature trees. Washer/dryer in all homes.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
978 sqft
Fountain-fed pool and spa. Generous kitchen counter and cabinet space. Pet-friendly community with treats for pups. Just one mile to I-35E and President George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
17 Units Available
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
964 sqft
Bohemian apartments located in the heart of Carrollton. Custom cabinets, ceiling fans and microwaves. Internet cafe and business center on site. Close to I-35E, President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
36 Units Available
Indian Creek
Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
1786 sqft
Residences at the Collections takes luxury apartment living to a new high. The new pet-friendly community in Carollton's Indian Creek neighborhood features modern kitchens with stainless-steel appliances. Located minutes from downtown Dallas.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
6 Units Available
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,205
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe apartments offer walk-in closets, private balconies, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-35E, Lewisville Lake, several golf courses and numerous shopping and dining venues.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Indian Creek
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1316 sqft
Situated in the Lewisville School District close to the Vista Ridge Mall and RJ McInnish park. Luxury units include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and French doors to outdoor space. Community offers residents pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
17 Units Available
Indian Creek
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1791 sqft
Choose from one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom apartments or townhomes. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy resort-style pools, golf simulator, fitness center, banquet facilities. Easy to access to shopping, dining, Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
38 Units Available
Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1095 sqft
Located along South Josey Lane and yards from East Belt Line Road. Stylish apartments with granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a pool, business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1517 sqft
Resort-style pools with multiple levels. Fitness center with cardio machines and numerous options for strength training, open 24 hours. Sophisticated design with multi-toned carpet, custom accent colors, brushed nickel fixtures, crown molding. One mile to 121/Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
964 sqft
Find your home beneath the sprawling oak trees and lush landscaping of Oakhaven Apartments. Thoughtfully designed one and two bedroom homes with spacious decks and patios and a sparkling comunity pool offer the ideal retreat.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1255 sqft
New construction apartments are pet-friendly and incorporate amenities such as ice makers, in-unit laundry hookups, balconies and ceiling fans. Community amenities include playground, dog park, pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
192 Units Available
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,120
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1120 sqft
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
21 Units Available
Indian Creek
Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1273 sqft
This modern development offers a large selection of amenities, including resort-style swimming pools, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, French-door refrigerators, granite countertops and private garages.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
13 Units Available
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
955 sqft
A charming community near the George Bush Turnpike and tollway. On-site pool, business center, clubhouse, grill area and gym. Pets welcome. Fireplaces, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony provided.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1218 sqft
Welcome to Galleria Townhomes where the convenience of Carrollton meets the comfort of townhome living! Located only minutes from President George Bush Turnpike and the North Dallas Tollway, Galleria is the ideal place to live, shop, work and play.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
20 Units Available
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1047 sqft
Branch Creek Apartments offers large 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Carrollton, TX. This is an impressive community undergoing full renovations.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The charm begins from the moment residents spot the community duck pond at these pet-friendly apartment homes. Bright kitchens and extra storage space. Minutes away from the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
33 Units Available
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,021
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, and ceramic glass cooking surface on stoves. Fitness center with cardio theater, spinning, circuit and resistance training. Pet-friendly community with bark park, pet grooming station, and option for fenced yard.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
46 Units Available
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,038
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1086 sqft
NOW OPEN Switchyard is where historic charm compliments hip, casual lifestyles. Inspired by the surrounding landmarks of old downtown Carrollton, Switchyard is rich with red brick, repurposed materials and a modern industrial edge.
City Guide for Carrollton, TX

Famous rapper and reality TV star Vanilla Ice grew up in Carrollton, TX. Don't worry, we're not going to make a joke about how Carrollton is "too cool"... sort of.

Carrollton is a suburb of Dallas, TX. In 2006 and 2008, "Money _Magazine" included Carrollton as one of the best places to live in the United States. Carrollton started as an agrarian farming town, but when Dallas began to grow, so did Carrollton and especially when the St. Louis Southwestern Railway was built to cross through it in 1888. The railroad helped bring products into and out of the town. The citys biggest boom happened after the Second World War, when people seeking a nice suburban life sought out Dallas suburbs. Today, Carrollton remains a nice place to live.

Having trouble with Craigslist Carrollton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Carrollton, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carrollton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

