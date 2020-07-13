293 Apartments for rent in Carrollton, TX with parking
Famous rapper and reality TV star Vanilla Ice grew up in Carrollton, TX. Don't worry, we're not going to make a joke about how Carrollton is "too cool"... sort of.
Carrollton is a suburb of Dallas, TX. In 2006 and 2008, "Money _Magazine" included Carrollton as one of the best places to live in the United States. Carrollton started as an agrarian farming town, but when Dallas began to grow, so did Carrollton and especially when the St. Louis Southwestern Railway was built to cross through it in 1888. The railroad helped bring products into and out of the town. The citys biggest boom happened after the Second World War, when people seeking a nice suburban life sought out Dallas suburbs. Today, Carrollton remains a nice place to live.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carrollton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.