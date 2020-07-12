/
/
/
indian creek
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
327 Apartments for rent in Indian Creek, Carrollton, TX
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
36 Units Available
Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
1786 sqft
Residences at the Collections takes luxury apartment living to a new high. The new pet-friendly community in Carollton's Indian Creek neighborhood features modern kitchens with stainless-steel appliances. Located minutes from downtown Dallas.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1316 sqft
Situated in the Lewisville School District close to the Vista Ridge Mall and RJ McInnish park. Luxury units include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and French doors to outdoor space. Community offers residents pool and parking.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1791 sqft
Choose from one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom apartments or townhomes. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy resort-style pools, golf simulator, fitness center, banquet facilities. Easy to access to shopping, dining, Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
21 Units Available
Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1273 sqft
This modern development offers a large selection of amenities, including resort-style swimming pools, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, French-door refrigerators, granite countertops and private garages.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Creek
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,102
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1295 sqft
Spacious and unique floor plans with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and espresso or white cabinetry. Community amenities include media lounge with billiards and shuffleboard tables.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
111 Units Available
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,398
1679 sqft
Hebron 121 Station offers brand-new, luxury apartments in Lewisville, Texas, providing open and spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes. Surrounded by palm trees, our Lewisville, TX apartments deliver the ultimate in resort-style living.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$901
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
990 sqft
Resort-style pool and deck with grills, shaded tables. Options for in-home washer and dryer, plus laundry facility. On-site maintenance and management, package receiving.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1517 sqft
Resort-style pools with multiple levels. Fitness center with cardio machines and numerous options for strength training, open 24 hours. Sophisticated design with multi-toned carpet, custom accent colors, brushed nickel fixtures, crown molding. One mile to 121/Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
41 Units Available
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1460 sqft
Aura Castle Hills presents the most sophisticated living experience in Lewisville, Texas — eclectic interiors, modern features and resort-inspired amenities create the community’s ambiance.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
17 Units Available
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1137 sqft
Luxury community ideal for those who need to be close to the freeway. Fantastic views. This lakeside gated community offers a grill area, fitness center, and playgrounds. Updated interiors.
Verified
1 of 113
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
196 Units Available
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,193
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
LIFE : ACTIVATED Cutting edge technology and comfort living merge in the expanding North Carrollton corridor. Frankford Station apartments is the hot spot for the busy professional with a highly connected lifestyle and tech-driven needs.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1274 sqft
Come by Mansions at Sunset Ridge Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a one or two bedroom apartment, Mansions at Sunset Ridge has what youre looking for! The gourmet kitchen with granite countertops
Results within 5 miles of Indian Creek
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
85 Units Available
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,171
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1372 sqft
Offering ONE MONTH FREE on select homes! We are open and are available for in-person tours!
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
60 Units Available
Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1394 sqft
A true resort community, Chapel Hill features luxury amenities like a putting green, volleyball courts and a concierge.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
53 Units Available
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1626 sqft
Modeled after a Tuscan villa, St. Marin is easy to love. Luxury amenities like a putting green, a sauna and a trash valet separate it from the rest. Off Bush Turnpike in Coppell.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$923
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1180 sqft
Apartments with recently renovated interiors in attractive, landscaped grounds. Close to I-635 and Highway 114. Nearby Las Colinas has a variety of shops and restaurants. Amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1295 sqft
Recently renovated with upscale features like oversized closets, vaulted ceilings, and relaxing garden tubs. World-class resident perks include pool and hot tub, car wash station, media center, and a pet park for your best friend.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
916 sqft
Located close to sports venues, retail shopping and diverse dining options. Units feature modern appliances, open interiors, wood-burning fireplaces and private outdoor space. Community has excellent customer service and maintenance.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Greentree Apartments
1120 Mac Arthur Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
944 sqft
The Greentree Apartments provide tenants with quick access to schools, entertainment spots, and local businesses. Their recently renovated units come equipped with hardwood floors, modern fireplaces, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
35 Units Available
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1390 sqft
Prime location surrounded by greenery and park space. Community offers three swimming pools, a 24-hour gym and cyber cafe. Apartments have fireplaces with mantels, sunrooms, Nest thermostats and more.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1045 sqft
Just far enough from Dallas to be tranquil but still accessible, residents of this property can get anywhere via the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Onsite gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub available. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$868
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
986 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with cozy kitchens, fireplace, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony and carport parking. Enjoy two pools, cardio fitness center, car wash. Easy access to I-35E. Close to Central Park, shopping, dining.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
978 sqft
Fountain-fed pool and spa. Generous kitchen counter and cabinet space. Pet-friendly community with treats for pups. Just one mile to I-35E and President George Bush Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
25 Units Available
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1254 sqft
Close to Hebron DCTA station for easy travel to Dallas, Carrollton, and Denton. Property features yoga studio, spa, cabana, 24-hour gym, and hot tub. Units have walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXThe Colony, TXCoppell, TXFarmers Branch, TXHickory Creek, TXAddison, TXFlower Mound, TX