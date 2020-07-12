All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Avenues at Carrollton

4689 Mustang Pkwy · (972) 426-8443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
The Summer is here and so is your new home with us! Lease any 2 bedrooms and receive 1 month FREE! **Restrictions apply. Contact office for details.**
Location

4689 Mustang Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75010

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04-4306 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 02-2108 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03-3205 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

Unit 04-4313 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

Unit 03-3303 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

See 11+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01-1304 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Unit 02-2202 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1515 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avenues at Carrollton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
coffee bar
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
fire pit
internet access
trash valet
Our Team is Ready to Reserve Your New Home TODAY!Welcome to the Avenues at Carrollton Apartments, the perfect place for you to call home in Carrollton, TX. Our upscale community offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes fused with modern sophistication and high-speed convenience. Our pet friendly community offers a great place for pets large and small. You will enjoy coming home to lofty 9-foot ceilings, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless appliances, walk-in closets, gorgeous wood style flooring, and full size washer and dryer.Resort-style amenities include a refreshing saltwater pool with BBQ grills, a gourmet Starbucks Coffee bar, and a modern fitness center. Our community is wired for today's technology, boasting a media and business center for our residents to use and door-to-door trash pick-up. Located minutes from George Bush Tollway (161) Dallas North Tollway, and I-35. Not only are you close to everything, we have no doubt that you will love li

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Storage units: $31-$91/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avenues at Carrollton have any available units?
Avenues at Carrollton has 18 units available starting at $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does Avenues at Carrollton have?
Some of Avenues at Carrollton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avenues at Carrollton currently offering any rent specials?
Avenues at Carrollton is offering the following rent specials: The Summer is here and so is your new home with us! Lease any 2 bedrooms and receive 1 month FREE! **Restrictions apply. Contact office for details.**
Is Avenues at Carrollton pet-friendly?
Yes, Avenues at Carrollton is pet friendly.
Does Avenues at Carrollton offer parking?
Yes, Avenues at Carrollton offers parking.
Does Avenues at Carrollton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avenues at Carrollton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avenues at Carrollton have a pool?
Yes, Avenues at Carrollton has a pool.
Does Avenues at Carrollton have accessible units?
No, Avenues at Carrollton does not have accessible units.
Does Avenues at Carrollton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avenues at Carrollton has units with dishwashers.
