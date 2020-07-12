Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area coffee bar gym pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly alarm system clubhouse fire pit internet access trash valet

Our Team is Ready to Reserve Your New Home TODAY!Welcome to the Avenues at Carrollton Apartments, the perfect place for you to call home in Carrollton, TX. Our upscale community offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes fused with modern sophistication and high-speed convenience. Our pet friendly community offers a great place for pets large and small. You will enjoy coming home to lofty 9-foot ceilings, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless appliances, walk-in closets, gorgeous wood style flooring, and full size washer and dryer.Resort-style amenities include a refreshing saltwater pool with BBQ grills, a gourmet Starbucks Coffee bar, and a modern fitness center. Our community is wired for today's technology, boasting a media and business center for our residents to use and door-to-door trash pick-up. Located minutes from George Bush Tollway (161) Dallas North Tollway, and I-35. Not only are you close to everything, we have no doubt that you will love li