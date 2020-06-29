All apartments in Carrollton
4821 Paddock Trail
Last updated December 30 2019 at 1:21 PM

4821 Paddock Trail

4821 Paddock Trl · No Longer Available
Location

4821 Paddock Trl, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Like NEW, luxury townhome built in 2018. Great location near Dallas Pkwy, 121 & George Bush. HUGE Gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless appliances and large island. Open floorplan with beautiful wood look tile floors throughout the first floor. Spacious master retreat including separate closets and upscale master bath. Full size utility room is conveniently located on the second level with closet for extra storage. Half bath on the first floor. Attached two car garage. New community with single family homes and townhomes. Near Arbor Hills Nature Preserve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

