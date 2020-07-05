4728 Feldman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Must See! Huge yard! Beautiful, well-maintained home. Very quiet street and neighborhood located near Parker and Josey, and only minutes from HWY 121. 3 bedroom home with 2.5 bath, also features a great floor plan for entertaining. The kitchen offers ample counter-top space for preparing meals and excellent storage with an oversized walk-in pantry. A private downstairs owner's retreat has vaulted ceiling, relaxing en suite bath and walk-in closet. Enjoy the large backyard that also comes with storage shed. Ideal location close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment! Don’t miss this turn-key home!