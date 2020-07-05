All apartments in Carrollton
4728 Feldman Drive
4728 Feldman Drive

4728 Feldman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4728 Feldman Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Must See! Huge yard! Beautiful, well-maintained home. Very quiet street and neighborhood located near Parker and Josey, and only minutes from HWY 121. 3 bedroom home with 2.5 bath, also features a great floor plan for entertaining. The kitchen offers ample counter-top space for preparing meals and excellent storage with an oversized walk-in pantry. A private downstairs owner's retreat has vaulted ceiling, relaxing en suite bath and walk-in closet. Enjoy the large backyard that also comes with storage shed. Ideal location close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment! Don’t miss this turn-key home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4728 Feldman Drive have any available units?
4728 Feldman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4728 Feldman Drive have?
Some of 4728 Feldman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4728 Feldman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4728 Feldman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4728 Feldman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4728 Feldman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4728 Feldman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4728 Feldman Drive offers parking.
Does 4728 Feldman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4728 Feldman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4728 Feldman Drive have a pool?
No, 4728 Feldman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4728 Feldman Drive have accessible units?
No, 4728 Feldman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4728 Feldman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4728 Feldman Drive has units with dishwashers.

