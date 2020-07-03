4682 Rhett Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage

Location, location. 3 Bedrooms, Living, Dining, Game Room. Bright interiors, unimpeded view to Clubhouse and gorgeous community pool from the large bay windows. Beautiful Corner Unit Townhouse in Highly Desired North Dallas within minutes to Legacy West, Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, George Bush, Dallas North Tollway and Sam Rayburn Hwy. Wood floors, kitchen has stone countertops, breakfast bar, gas cook top. Master has huge walk in closet, ensuite has double vanities, huge walk in shower. Indian Creek Lewisville ISD. Long term lease available. HOA includes exterior maintenance. Walk the trails around the lakes and enjoy the 1st class amentities.

Immaculate home ready for move in for you.