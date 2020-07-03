All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 4682 Rhett Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
4682 Rhett Lane
Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:34 PM

4682 Rhett Lane

4682 Rhett Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4682 Rhett Lane, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
Location, location. 3 Bedrooms, Living, Dining, Game Room. Bright interiors, unimpeded view to Clubhouse and gorgeous community pool from the large bay windows. Beautiful Corner Unit Townhouse in Highly Desired North Dallas within minutes to Legacy West, Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, George Bush, Dallas North Tollway and Sam Rayburn Hwy. Wood floors, kitchen has stone countertops, breakfast bar, gas cook top. Master has huge walk in closet, ensuite has double vanities, huge walk in shower. Indian Creek Lewisville ISD. Long term lease available. HOA includes exterior maintenance. Walk the trails around the lakes and enjoy the 1st class amentities.
Immaculate home ready for move in for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4682 Rhett Lane have any available units?
4682 Rhett Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4682 Rhett Lane have?
Some of 4682 Rhett Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4682 Rhett Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4682 Rhett Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4682 Rhett Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4682 Rhett Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4682 Rhett Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4682 Rhett Lane offers parking.
Does 4682 Rhett Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4682 Rhett Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4682 Rhett Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4682 Rhett Lane has a pool.
Does 4682 Rhett Lane have accessible units?
No, 4682 Rhett Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4682 Rhett Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4682 Rhett Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Spicewood Crossing
2925 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District