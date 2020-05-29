All apartments in Carrollton
4678 Dozier Road

Location

4678 Dozier Road, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
Contemporary premium townhome (end unit) located in prime location in Carrollton on the border of West Plano conveniently located to shopping, restaurants & entertainment. Beautiful wood floors are featured throughout the kitchen, family room, adjacent dining area. Open floor plan with premium clean-line finishes throughout. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, built-in cabinets and breakfast bar open to dining area and large family room. Master bedroom down with dual vanities, granite counter tops, walk-in closet and separate shower. Large game room upstairs along with over-sized secondary bedrooms. This property is a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4678 Dozier Road have any available units?
4678 Dozier Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4678 Dozier Road have?
Some of 4678 Dozier Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4678 Dozier Road currently offering any rent specials?
4678 Dozier Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4678 Dozier Road pet-friendly?
No, 4678 Dozier Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4678 Dozier Road offer parking?
Yes, 4678 Dozier Road offers parking.
Does 4678 Dozier Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4678 Dozier Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4678 Dozier Road have a pool?
No, 4678 Dozier Road does not have a pool.
Does 4678 Dozier Road have accessible units?
No, 4678 Dozier Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4678 Dozier Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4678 Dozier Road has units with dishwashers.

