4678 Dozier Road

Contemporary premium townhome (end unit) located in prime location in Carrollton on the border of West Plano conveniently located to shopping, restaurants & entertainment. Beautiful wood floors are featured throughout the kitchen, family room, adjacent dining area. Open floor plan with premium clean-line finishes throughout. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, built-in cabinets and breakfast bar open to dining area and large family room. Master bedroom down with dual vanities, granite counter tops, walk-in closet and separate shower. Large game room upstairs along with over-sized secondary bedrooms. This property is a must see!!