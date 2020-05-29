4678 Dozier Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Contemporary premium townhome (end unit) located in prime location in Carrollton on the border of West Plano conveniently located to shopping, restaurants & entertainment. Beautiful wood floors are featured throughout the kitchen, family room, adjacent dining area. Open floor plan with premium clean-line finishes throughout. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, built-in cabinets and breakfast bar open to dining area and large family room. Master bedroom down with dual vanities, granite counter tops, walk-in closet and separate shower. Large game room upstairs along with over-sized secondary bedrooms. This property is a must see!!