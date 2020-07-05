4671 Rhett Lane

Amenities

Beautiful townhome located in prime location in Carrollton. Bright and open floor plan with premium, clean-line finishes throughout. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, decorative backsplash, built-in cabinets and breakfast bar opens to dining area and large family room. Master bedroom down with dual vanities, walk-in closet and separate shower. Large game room upstairs along with spacious secondary bedrooms. Small mudroom. Amazing community with pool, jogging trail, pond, amenity center & more! The house is very centrally located, convenient to shopping, easy to access highways, close to Arbor Hill Natural park and Shop of legacy & Toyota HQ