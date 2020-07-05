All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019

4671 Rhett Lane

4671 Rhett Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4671 Rhett Lane, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Beautiful townhome located in prime location in Carrollton. Bright and open floor plan with premium, clean-line finishes throughout. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, decorative backsplash, built-in cabinets and breakfast bar opens to dining area and large family room. Master bedroom down with dual vanities, walk-in closet and separate shower. Large game room upstairs along with spacious secondary bedrooms. Small mudroom. Amazing community with pool, jogging trail, pond, amenity center & more! The house is very centrally located, convenient to shopping, easy to access highways, close to Arbor Hill Natural park and Shop of legacy & Toyota HQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4671 Rhett Lane have any available units?
4671 Rhett Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4671 Rhett Lane have?
Some of 4671 Rhett Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4671 Rhett Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4671 Rhett Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4671 Rhett Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4671 Rhett Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4671 Rhett Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4671 Rhett Lane offers parking.
Does 4671 Rhett Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4671 Rhett Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4671 Rhett Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4671 Rhett Lane has a pool.
Does 4671 Rhett Lane have accessible units?
No, 4671 Rhett Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4671 Rhett Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4671 Rhett Lane has units with dishwashers.

