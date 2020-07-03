All apartments in Carrollton
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
4500 Saddlebrook Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4500 Saddlebrook Drive

4500 Saddlebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4500 Saddlebrook Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and open one story corner home located on a private corner lot. Engineered wood floors in kitchen, breakfast and family room and master bedroom. House features tile floors in entry, formal dining and all baths.Large family features tile surround gas fireplace. Open eat-in kitchen features granite counters, plenty of counter and cabinet space. Private master bedroom features ceiling fan and master bath features granite, garden tub and walk-in closets. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Good size backyard features partially covered patio.
Just a short walk to the nearby elementary school, neighborhood park and easy access to 121, shopping, dining, gyms and entertainment. A Must SEE !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Saddlebrook Drive have any available units?
4500 Saddlebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 Saddlebrook Drive have?
Some of 4500 Saddlebrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Saddlebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Saddlebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Saddlebrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4500 Saddlebrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4500 Saddlebrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4500 Saddlebrook Drive offers parking.
Does 4500 Saddlebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 Saddlebrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Saddlebrook Drive have a pool?
No, 4500 Saddlebrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4500 Saddlebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 4500 Saddlebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Saddlebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 Saddlebrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

