4500 Saddlebrook Drive

Amenities

Bright and open one story corner home located on a private corner lot. Engineered wood floors in kitchen, breakfast and family room and master bedroom. House features tile floors in entry, formal dining and all baths.Large family features tile surround gas fireplace. Open eat-in kitchen features granite counters, plenty of counter and cabinet space. Private master bedroom features ceiling fan and master bath features granite, garden tub and walk-in closets. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Good size backyard features partially covered patio.

Just a short walk to the nearby elementary school, neighborhood park and easy access to 121, shopping, dining, gyms and entertainment. A Must SEE !!!