4269 Comanche

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

IMMACULATE TOWNHOUSE IN DESIRABLE CARROLTON LOCATION, W LOTS OF UPGRADES. NEW PAINT IN ALL THE PROPERTY AND NEW CARPET, BRIGHT & OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 3 2.1 2, HARDWOOD FLOORS,HUGE FAMILY ROOM W FIREPLACE, OPEN KITCHEN W GRANITE COUNTERTOPS,LOTS OF CABINETS, COUNTER SPACE, EXTENSIVE CROWN MOLDING, WELL MAINTAINED. UPGRADED PAINT, GRANITE IN MASTER BATH, TILE IN BOTH SHOWERS & GARDEN TUB IN MASTER.OVERSIZE MASTER W SITTING AREA & BALCONY, HUGE WALK IN CLOSET. CLOSE TO DFW AIRPORT, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING MALLS. SHOWS LIKE NEW CONSTRUCTION.