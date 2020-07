Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

*** VACANT & AVAILABLE FOR QUICK MOVE IN *** Open Floor plan! Town Home with 3 LARGE bedrooms and 2.5 bath. Town home is full of upgrades that includes hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Master suite features luxurious bath with soaking tub, glass enclosure shower, dual vanities and enormous walk-in closet. Large Bedrooms with a full size bathroom and ample windows for natural light throughout. Refrigerator is included.