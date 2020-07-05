4236 Riverview Drive

Amenities

This GORGEOUS 4 bedroom town home in Carrollton features spacious wide open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, premium hard wood flooring, tile, and carpeted bedrooms. WASHER, DRYER, and FRIDGE INCLUDED! Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tons of natural light, so much to appreciate! Community Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, and Pavilion add so much value to this great home at a great price! Better see this one fast! LANDLORD WILL REDUCE THE RENT PRICE WITH A TWO YEAR LEASE! Pets on a case by case basis!