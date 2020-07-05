All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:18 AM

4236 Riverview Drive

4236 Riverview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4236 Riverview Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This GORGEOUS 4 bedroom town home in Carrollton features spacious wide open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, premium hard wood flooring, tile, and carpeted bedrooms. WASHER, DRYER, and FRIDGE INCLUDED! Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tons of natural light, so much to appreciate! Community Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, and Pavilion add so much value to this great home at a great price! Better see this one fast! LANDLORD WILL REDUCE THE RENT PRICE WITH A TWO YEAR LEASE! Pets on a case by case basis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4236 Riverview Drive have any available units?
4236 Riverview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4236 Riverview Drive have?
Some of 4236 Riverview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4236 Riverview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4236 Riverview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 Riverview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4236 Riverview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4236 Riverview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4236 Riverview Drive offers parking.
Does 4236 Riverview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4236 Riverview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 Riverview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4236 Riverview Drive has a pool.
Does 4236 Riverview Drive have accessible units?
No, 4236 Riverview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 Riverview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4236 Riverview Drive has units with dishwashers.

