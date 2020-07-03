4216 Comanche Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Outstanding location just blocks from 121, close to both airports and minutes from new Toyota HQ plant. Contemporary 2 story townhome showcases rich engineered wood floors in living and foyer. Island kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop range, tile backsplash and oversized upscale ceramic tile floors. Family room anchored by attractive cast stone fireplace. Master with garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Bedroom 4 with double doors makes great study or home gym. Welcoming covered front porch. Balcony off master is a great place to enjoy morning coffee. Wrought iron balusters. Stunning stone and brick elevation. 2-car garage. What a great place to call home.