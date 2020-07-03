All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4216 Comanche Drive

4216 Comanche Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4216 Comanche Dr, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Outstanding location just blocks from 121, close to both airports and minutes from new Toyota HQ plant. Contemporary 2 story townhome showcases rich engineered wood floors in living and foyer. Island kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop range, tile backsplash and oversized upscale ceramic tile floors. Family room anchored by attractive cast stone fireplace. Master with garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Bedroom 4 with double doors makes great study or home gym. Welcoming covered front porch. Balcony off master is a great place to enjoy morning coffee. Wrought iron balusters. Stunning stone and brick elevation. 2-car garage. What a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 Comanche Drive have any available units?
4216 Comanche Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4216 Comanche Drive have?
Some of 4216 Comanche Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 Comanche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4216 Comanche Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 Comanche Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4216 Comanche Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4216 Comanche Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4216 Comanche Drive offers parking.
Does 4216 Comanche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4216 Comanche Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 Comanche Drive have a pool?
No, 4216 Comanche Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4216 Comanche Drive have accessible units?
No, 4216 Comanche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 Comanche Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4216 Comanche Drive has units with dishwashers.

