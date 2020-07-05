Great location to highways and shopping! Move-in ready. Newly updated granite counter-tops and appliances complete this cozy kitchen. Large living area with wood burning fireplace with gas-starter is great for entertaining. The large master retreat has an extended walk-in closet and garden tub. The easy to manage yard has plenty of room for play or pets. Solar screens give great energy efficiency.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4108 Creekmeadow Drive have any available units?
4108 Creekmeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4108 Creekmeadow Drive have?
Some of 4108 Creekmeadow Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 Creekmeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Creekmeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Creekmeadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4108 Creekmeadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4108 Creekmeadow Drive offer parking?
No, 4108 Creekmeadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4108 Creekmeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 Creekmeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Creekmeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 4108 Creekmeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4108 Creekmeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4108 Creekmeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Creekmeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4108 Creekmeadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
