3918 Vista Woods Drive
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:48 AM

3918 Vista Woods Drive

3918 Vista Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3918 Vista Woods Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
tennis court
Lots of TLC in this custom home with recent updates that include interior paint, wood vinyl floors throughout, NO carpet & updated master bathroom. Huge living room has cool FP with gas logs, wood beams & views of covered patio, bar area & big back yard. The flexible 2nd living can be a game room or office. Oversized kitchen has lots of countertop space & real wood cabinets & double ovens. Master bedroom features stacked ceilings, new wood vinyl floors, door to patio and an updated bath w new tile floors, double his and her vanities and double walk-in closets and a huge walk in Shower you have got to see. Don't miss the large secondary bedrooms. All are close to the blue walk-bike trail & tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

