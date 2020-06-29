3918 Vista Woods Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage tennis court

Lots of TLC in this custom home with recent updates that include interior paint, wood vinyl floors throughout, NO carpet & updated master bathroom. Huge living room has cool FP with gas logs, wood beams & views of covered patio, bar area & big back yard. The flexible 2nd living can be a game room or office. Oversized kitchen has lots of countertop space & real wood cabinets & double ovens. Master bedroom features stacked ceilings, new wood vinyl floors, door to patio and an updated bath w new tile floors, double his and her vanities and double walk-in closets and a huge walk in Shower you have got to see. Don't miss the large secondary bedrooms. All are close to the blue walk-bike trail & tennis courts.