3918 Vista Woods Drive

Amenities
Lots of TLC in this custom home with recent updates that include interior paint, wood vinyl floors throughout, NO carpet & updated master bathroom. Huge living room has cool FP with gas logs, wood beams & views of covered patio, bar area & big back yard. The flexible 2nd living can be a game room or office. Oversized kitchen has lots of countertop space & real wood cabinets & double ovens. Master bedroom features stacked ceilings, new wood vinyl floors, door to patio and an updated bath w new tile floors, double his and her vanities and double walk-in closets and a huge walk in Shower you have got to see. Don't miss the large secondary bedrooms. All are close to the blue walk-bike trail & tennis courts.